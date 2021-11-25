Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Hiker finds remains of 4th, final victim of Colorado flood

Larimer County sheriff’s officials say the remains of 57-year-old Diana Brown of San Antonio...
Larimer County sheriff’s officials say the remains of 57-year-old Diana Brown of San Antonio were found Saturday.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A hiker found the remains of the fourth and final person who died during flooding and mudslides in an area of northern Colorado that was burned by a massive wildfire. Larimer County sheriff’s officials say the remains of 57-year-old Diana Brown of San Antonio were found Saturday. The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports she and three of her family members were swept away by flood waters July 20. The first three bodies were recovered several days after the flood. All four victims were in the same house in the Black Hollow area west of Fort Collins when the flood happened.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites which is in the...
1 injured, 1 dead after early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach, police say
Myrtle Beach woman offering $2,000 reward, after trailer and $30,000 property stolen from...
Myrtle Beach woman offers $2K reward, after trailer, $30,000 in property stolen from parking lot
RVs could have a new place to stop along Highway 544 in Conway.
Over 150 RVs could ‘wheel’ their way into proposed Highway 544 RV park
Police were called just before midnight Monday to the Luxe Apartments on Hadley Circle after...
Police find one person hurt after reports of gunfire at apartment complex in The Market Common
The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site (Source: National Parks Service)
Artifact thief digs holes at South Carolina historical site

Latest News

.
MYR prepares for busy Thanksgiving travel days
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday...
Chicago mother fatally shot days after teen son’s slaying
Gifts were left across Colorado Springs on 11/23/21 by someone who goe by the name "Ugly...
Mystery ‘elf’ leaves cash, prizes to spread holiday cheer