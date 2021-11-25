FIRST ALERT: Nice Thanksgiving on tap, rain chances return for Black Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a cold start to your Thanksgiving with frost likely for those that need to get out early today. We’re starting off the day in the upper 20s inland and the lower 30s on the beaches. It’s another cold morning for November, especially for those runners who are preparing for the Turkey Trots across the area this morning.

Highs will reach the lower 60s today before rain chances return for Black Friday. (WMBF)

Sunshine continues today and the temperatures rebound quickly thanks to high pressure sticking just to our east. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 60s today under mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds will arrive throughout the afternoon and evening, ahead of a cold front that brings our next rain chance.

The cold front will move through early Friday morning, bringing a round of showers for those shoppers. (WMBF)

If you have shopping plans for Black Friday, grab the umbrella! Our approaching cold front will bring a quick round of showers. The best chance of rain arrives around 7 AM, before quickly clearing out through the middle of the morning. In fact, the second half of Friday looks to feature sunshine. So if you plan to be out all day Friday, you’ll get a little bit of everything. Highs on Friday will reach the upper 50s.

A nice but cool weekend on tap. (WMBF)

Another round of frost is likely Saturday morning behind the cold front. We’ll see a colder Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. Thankfully, we return back to the lower 60s for Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

