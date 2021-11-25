FIRST ALERT: Cold front ushers in a round of showers Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Early morning shoppers Friday will have to dodge some rain as the next cold front arrives.

Expect the clouds to thicken up overnight, turning mainly cloudy during the pre-dawn hours of Friday. The cold front arrives just ahead of sunrise, bringing a quick round of showers and downpours.

The best chance of rain arrives between 4 am - 7 am and quickly clears through mid-morning. Sunny skies will return by the afternoon with winds turning a bit gusty behind the cold front.

Temperatures will turn cooler again behind this system. Afternoon highs will hold in the upper 50s on Friday and turn cooler this weekend. Areas of frost are looking likely Saturday morning. Despite sunny skies, we only top out around 55° Saturday. More clouds arrive into Sunday but we’ll push temperatures back to around 60°.

Another round of frost is likely Saturday (WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.