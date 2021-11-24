Two people hurt in early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are searching for the people involved in a shooting that hurt two people.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites which is at 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard after getting a call about gunshots.

When they arrived at the scene, police found two people who were hurt and a damage to a building on Mitchell Street, which about a block from the hotel.

Police said the people hurt are receiving treatment, but their conditions haven’t been released.

The department added that there is no known risk to people in the area while they search for those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

