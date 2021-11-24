Two Pee Dee sheriff’s offices receive new K9s thanks to Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office litter

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A litter of bloodhound puppies at the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, is helping add four-legged officers to two Pee Dee sheriff’s offices.

Back in August, bloodhounds at the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Honeybun and Brutus, welcomed nine babies into the world. Since that time, the puppies have been growing and making school visits.

WELCOME TO THE WORLD! During the month of August, our Bloodhounds, Honeybun and Brutus, welcomed into the world nine... Posted by Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Now they are heading out to other law enforcement agencies to start their training.

Last week, Bristol headed off to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office to start her career. Then on Tuesday, Diego went with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

“We look forward to hearing of his progress and what he accomplishes throughout his career,” said the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.

Other bloodhound puppies have been given to the town of Elgin in Kershaw County and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

