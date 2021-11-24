Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Two Pee Dee sheriff’s offices receive new K9s thanks to Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office litter

A litter of bloodhound puppies at the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, is helping add...
A litter of bloodhound puppies at the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, is helping add four-legged officers to two Pee Dee sheriff’s offices.(Source: Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A litter of bloodhound puppies at the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, is helping add four-legged officers to two Pee Dee sheriff’s offices.

Back in August, bloodhounds at the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Honeybun and Brutus, welcomed nine babies into the world. Since that time, the puppies have been growing and making school visits.

WELCOME TO THE WORLD! During the month of August, our Bloodhounds, Honeybun and Brutus, welcomed into the world nine...

Posted by Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Now they are heading out to other law enforcement agencies to start their training.

Last week, Bristol headed off to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office to start her career. Then on Tuesday, Diego went with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

“We look forward to hearing of his progress and what he accomplishes throughout his career,” said the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.

Other bloodhound puppies have been given to the town of Elgin in Kershaw County and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RVs could have a new place to stop along Highway 544 in Conway.
Over 150 RVs could ‘wheel’ their way into proposed Highway 544 RV park
The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site (Source: National Parks Service)
Artifact thief digs holes at South Carolina historical site
Myrtle Beach woman offering $2,000 reward, after trailer and $30,000 property stolen from...
Myrtle Beach woman offers $2K reward, after trailer, $30,000 property stolen from parking lot
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
Horry County Fire Rescue says three people have been taken to a hospital after a two-car wreck...
HCFR responds to 2-car Conway wreck with entrapment, 3 sent to hospital

Latest News

.
MYR prepares for busy Thanksgiving travel days
.
Police respond to 2 overnight shooting incidents in Myrtle Beach
.
Community Champion: Al Stein with Fostering Hope
City of Darlington receives $825,000 to improve downtown infrastructure
City of Darlington receives $825,000 to improve downtown infrastructure
.
Loris looks to ease flooding, increase sports tourism