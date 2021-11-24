Submit a Tip
South Carolina ranks 2nd in US for rate of fatal accidents during holidays, study shows

Team analyzed data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - South Carolina has the second-highest rate in the United States of fatal car accidents during the holidays, according to a new study.

Only Mississippi has a higher rate of fatal auto accidents when measured per capita, or per 100,000 drivers in the state.

To see the full report, click here.

The HelpAdvisor.com research team analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to find the scope of fatal car crashes that occur on the three days surrounding Christmas and New Year’s Day in each state, from 2015 to 2019 (the most recent data available).

In total, South Carolina had 74 fatal accidents around Christmas and New Year’s Day from 2015-19.

Over 44% of those deadly accidents in the state involved a driver who was impaired by alcohol and had a BAC above the legal limit, the fourth-highest percentage of alcohol-related fatal car crashes in the U.S. during the study period.

