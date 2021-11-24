SCHP investigating fatal pedestrian-car accident in Horry County
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a fatal pedestrian-car accident occurred Tuesday at 6 p.m. on Rush Rd. near Long Avenue Extension.
SCHP says the pedestrian was crossing Rush Rd. A 2020 Chevy van was traveling south on Rush Rd. and struck the pedestrian.
No other information is available at this time. SCHP is investigating.
