SCHP investigating fatal pedestrian-car accident in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a fatal pedestrian-car accident occurred Tuesday at 6 p.m. on Rush Rd. near Long Avenue Extension.

SCHP says the pedestrian was crossing Rush Rd. A 2020 Chevy van was traveling south on Rush Rd. and struck the pedestrian.

No other information is available at this time. SCHP is investigating.

