SC dancers to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Some familiar faces will be on your TV screens during The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

A group of dancers from Mary Jane’s School of Dance in Orangeburg County will be dancing down the streets of New York City.

SC dancer to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Mary Bray Mehrzad)

The dancers said they perform every four years but were worried about this year’s parade being cancelled due to the pandemic. Then they got the call from Macy’s asking them to dance in the parade.

“They are seeing that hard work that goes into those big performances. and hard work pays off and they’re really going to realize that come Thursday,” said Mary Bray Mehrzad, the owner of Mary’s School of Dance.

The school has two locations in Orangeburg and Bamberg.

The Macy’s Day Parade will air on WIS News 10 starting at 9 a.m.

