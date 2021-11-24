Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC dancers to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

SC dancers to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
SC dancers to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade(Mary Bray Mehrzad)
By Adam Mintzer
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Some familiar faces will be on your TV screens during The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

A group of dancers from Mary Jane’s School of Dance in Orangeburg County will be dancing down the streets of New York City.

SC dancer to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
SC dancer to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade(Mary Bray Mehrzad)

The dancers said they perform every four years but were worried about this year’s parade being cancelled due to the pandemic. Then they got the call from Macy’s asking them to dance in the parade.

“They are seeing that hard work that goes into those big performances. and hard work pays off and they’re really going to realize that come Thursday,” said Mary Bray Mehrzad, the owner of Mary’s School of Dance.

The school has two locations in Orangeburg and Bamberg.

The Macy’s Day Parade will air on WIS News 10 starting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Officers were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites which is in the...
1 injured, 1 dead after early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach, police say
Myrtle Beach woman offering $2,000 reward, after trailer and $30,000 property stolen from...
Myrtle Beach woman offers $2K reward, after trailer, $30,000 in property stolen from parking lot
RVs could have a new place to stop along Highway 544 in Conway.
Over 150 RVs could ‘wheel’ their way into proposed Highway 544 RV park
The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site (Source: National Parks Service)
Artifact thief digs holes at South Carolina historical site
Police were called just before midnight Monday to the Luxe Apartments on Hadley Circle after...
Police find one person hurt after reports of gunfire at apartment complex in The Market Common

Latest News

City of Darlington receives $825,000 to improve downtown infrastructure
City of Darlington receives $825,000 to improve downtown infrastructure
The inaugural Winter Wonderland at the Beach is set to open next week in downtown Myrtle Beach.
GUIDE: Everything you need to know on Myrtle Beach’s ‘Winter Wonderland’
CCMF announced on Wednesday that Gabby Barrett will be performing at the popular country music...
CCMF adds Gabby Barrett to 2022 lineup
A litter of bloodhound puppies at the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, is helping add...
Two Pee Dee sheriff’s offices receive new K9s thanks to Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office litter
The Georgetown County Fire-EMS had its most successful toy drive ever in November 2021.
Georgetown County Fire-EMS has most successful toy drive ever for children in need