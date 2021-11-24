Robeson County Sheriff’s Office makes 32 arrests in 2 days in drug investigation roundup
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – It was a busy two days for the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Over the course of two days, the sheriff’s office, along with various local, state and federal agencies arrested 32 people after a five-month investigation called “Operation Carving Crime.” Nine people are still wanted in connection to the investigation.
The investigation included the arrest of street level and major drug dealers throughout Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. It led to the seizure of cocaine, fentanyl, prescription pills, suboxone strips, marijuana, firearms and cash.
“The distribution of drugs has impacted many families in Robeson County. Families have been victims of breaking and enterings, larcenies, residences being shot into and an increased number of overdoses,” the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page. “Our citizens should not be prisoners of their homes due to drug dealers.”
According to the sheriff’s office, it is investigating over 60 overdose deaths, which does not include deaths within the local agency’s jurisdiction.
The following people were arrested in the two-day roundup:
- Robert Brandon Barnes, 37, of Lumberton Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Two (2) counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Two (2) counts of Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Kelly Nicole Lewis, 35, of Lumberton Two (2) Counts of Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/ Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin and Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance, Two (2) Counts Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
- Robert Dwayne Lewis, 31, of Lumberton Two (2) Counts of Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin and Possession with to Manufacture/ Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance, Two (2) Counts Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
- Darryl Williams, 45, of Parkton Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Heroin, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/ Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance, Possession/Distribution Precursor Chemical Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Brock Hunt, 29, of Lumberton Possession with to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine
- Tyra Hunt, 39, of Lumberton Felony Possession Cocaine, Felony Possession of Marijuana and Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance
- Tommy Barnes, 35, of Maxton Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance
- Terry Mason Clark, 30, of Fairmont Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Richard Brandon Haywood, 39, of Lumberton Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance
- Michelle Robinson, 37, of Lumberton Possession with to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell/Delivery Cocaine, Trafficking in Cocaine and Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance
- Ryan Austin Townsend, 33, of Red Springs Trafficking Opium/Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Latoya Clark, 26, of Fairmont Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Frederick Cain, 24, of Lumberton Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Michael Locklear, 51 of Lumberton Possession with to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell or Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Mary Beth Cleveland, 39, of Rowland Possession with Intent Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Maintaining a Drug Dwelling, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and School Attendance Violation
- Stephanie Locklear, 53, of Lumberton Two (2) Counts of Possession with to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Marijuana and Two (2) Counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance
- Mickey Jeffries, 27, of Shannon Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Two (2) Counts of Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance and Carrying a Concealed Weapon
- Patrick Lowery, 28, of Red Springs Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Child Abuse
- Timothy Locklear, 44, of Lumberton Possession with to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell or Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Eric Ray Oxendine, 42, of Lumberton Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Issac Carl Brewer, 42, of St. Pauls Possession with to Manufacture/ Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Jasper Graham, 44, of Fairmont Two (2) Counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Tyler Dimery, 27, of Rex Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Karquita Simms, 38, of Fairmont Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Laytonia Logan, 44, of Red Springs Felony Possession of Cocaine
- Chase Timothy Locklear, 18, of Lumberton Simple Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Linnie Locklear, 28, of Red Springs Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Terry Quinton Oxendine, 26, Two (2) Counts of Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Violation of a Domestic Violence Order
- Jimmy Lambert, 37 of Red Springs Federal Indictment
- Brandon McMillian, 41, of Red Springs Federal Indictment
- Paul Locklear, 36, of Red Springs Federal Indictment
- Jordan Buckelew, 29, of Lumberton Federal Indictment
The following individuals are wanted:
- Amber Little, 45, of Lumberton Felony Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Simple Possession of a Scheduled VI Controlled Substance and Carrying a Concealed Weapon
- Brandon Oxendine, 31, of Pembroke Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Two (2) Counts of Conspiracy to Traffic Opium/Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Alexis Locklear, 26, of Pembroke Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Two (2) Counts of Conspiracy to Traffic Opium/Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Heather Nicole Maynor ,30, of Pembroke Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Possession with Intent Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Carrying a Concealed Weapon
- Zachary Hunt, 29, of Pembroke Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Joshua Ray Oxendine, 31, of Rowland Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Daniel Barnes, 26, of Lumberton Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Raymond G. Locklear, 42, of Lumberton Possession with Intent Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Braxton Lee Taylor Two (2) Counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana and Two (2) Counts of Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, ATF, Lumberton Police Department, Fairmont Police Department, Rowland Police Department, U.S. Marshals Carolina Fugitive Task Force and FBI helped in the investigation.
