Robeson County Sheriff’s Office makes 32 arrests in 2 days in drug investigation roundup

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – It was a busy two days for the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Over the course of two days, the sheriff’s office, along with various local, state and federal agencies arrested 32 people after a five-month investigation called “Operation Carving Crime.” Nine people are still wanted in connection to the investigation.

The investigation included the arrest of street level and major drug dealers throughout Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. It led to the seizure of cocaine, fentanyl, prescription pills, suboxone strips, marijuana, firearms and cash.

“The distribution of drugs has impacted many families in Robeson County. Families have been victims of breaking and enterings, larcenies, residences being shot into and an increased number of overdoses,” the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page. “Our citizens should not be prisoners of their homes due to drug dealers.”

According to the sheriff’s office, it is investigating over 60 overdose deaths, which does not include deaths within the local agency’s jurisdiction.

The following people were arrested in the two-day roundup:

Robert Brandon Barnes, 37, of Lumberton Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Two (2) counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Two (2) counts of Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kelly Nicole Lewis, 35, of Lumberton Two (2) Counts of Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/ Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin and Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance, Two (2) Counts Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Robert Dwayne Lewis, 31, of Lumberton Two (2) Counts of Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin and Possession with to Manufacture/ Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance, Two (2) Counts Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Darryl Williams, 45, of Parkton Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Heroin, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/ Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance, Possession/Distribution Precursor Chemical Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brock Hunt, 29, of Lumberton Possession with to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine

Tyra Hunt, 39, of Lumberton Felony Possession Cocaine, Felony Possession of Marijuana and Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance

Tommy Barnes, 35, of Maxton Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance

Terry Mason Clark, 30, of Fairmont Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Richard Brandon Haywood, 39, of Lumberton Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance

Michelle Robinson, 37, of Lumberton Possession with to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell/Delivery Cocaine, Trafficking in Cocaine and Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance

Ryan Austin Townsend, 33, of Red Springs Trafficking Opium/Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Latoya Clark, 26, of Fairmont Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Frederick Cain, 24, of Lumberton Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Michael Locklear, 51 of Lumberton Possession with to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell or Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Mary Beth Cleveland, 39, of Rowland Possession with Intent Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Maintaining a Drug Dwelling, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and School Attendance Violation

Stephanie Locklear, 53, of Lumberton Two (2) Counts of Possession with to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Marijuana and Two (2) Counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance

Mickey Jeffries, 27, of Shannon Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Two (2) Counts of Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance and Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Patrick Lowery, 28, of Red Springs Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Child Abuse

Timothy Locklear, 44, of Lumberton Possession with to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell or Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Eric Ray Oxendine, 42, of Lumberton Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance

Issac Carl Brewer, 42, of St. Pauls Possession with to Manufacture/ Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance

Jasper Graham, 44, of Fairmont Two (2) Counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Tyler Dimery, 27, of Rex Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Karquita Simms, 38, of Fairmont Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Laytonia Logan, 44, of Red Springs Felony Possession of Cocaine

Chase Timothy Locklear, 18, of Lumberton Simple Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Linnie Locklear, 28, of Red Springs Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Terry Quinton Oxendine, 26, Two (2) Counts of Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Violation of a Domestic Violence Order

Jimmy Lambert, 37 of Red Springs Federal Indictment

Brandon McMillian, 41, of Red Springs Federal Indictment

Paul Locklear, 36, of Red Springs Federal Indictment

Jordan Buckelew, 29, of Lumberton Federal Indictment

Media Release Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Robeson County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of various local, state... Posted by Robeson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

The following individuals are wanted:

Amber Little, 45, of Lumberton Felony Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Simple Possession of a Scheduled VI Controlled Substance and Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Brandon Oxendine, 31, of Pembroke Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Two (2) Counts of Conspiracy to Traffic Opium/Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Alexis Locklear, 26, of Pembroke Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Two (2) Counts of Conspiracy to Traffic Opium/Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Heather Nicole Maynor ,30, of Pembroke Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Possession with Intent Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Zachary Hunt, 29, of Pembroke Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Joshua Ray Oxendine, 31, of Rowland Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Daniel Barnes, 26, of Lumberton Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Raymond G. Locklear, 42, of Lumberton Possession with Intent Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Braxton Lee Taylor Two (2) Counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana and Two (2) Counts of Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, ATF, Lumberton Police Department, Fairmont Police Department, Rowland Police Department, U.S. Marshals Carolina Fugitive Task Force and FBI helped in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.