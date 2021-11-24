Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police find one person hurt after reports of gunfire at apartment complex in The Market Common

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating after officers found one person hurt while responding to a shots fired call.

Police were called just before midnight Monday to the Luxe Apartments on Hadley Circle in The Market Common after receiving reports of gunshots.

They said there were no reported injuries from the gunfire, but officers found one person with a blunt force injury. They added that the person is expected to be OK.

Police said there is no risk to the public as they investigate this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RVs could have a new place to stop along Highway 544 in Conway.
Over 150 RVs could ‘wheel’ their way into proposed Highway 544 RV park
The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site (Source: National Parks Service)
Artifact thief digs holes at South Carolina historical site
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
Horry County Fire Rescue says three people have been taken to a hospital after a two-car wreck...
HCFR responds to 2-car Conway wreck with entrapment, 3 sent to hospital
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student

Latest News

.
Police respond to 2 overnight shooting incidents in Myrtle Beach
Officers were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites which is in the...
Two people hurt in early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach, police say
Lake City police chief enlists state, federal help to address ongoing acts of violence
Two men are charged in connection to a shooting along a highway in Bennettsville, according to...
Two men open fire on each other along highway in Pee Dee, police say