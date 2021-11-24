Police find one person hurt after reports of gunfire at apartment complex in The Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating after officers found one person hurt while responding to a shots fired call.

Police were called just before midnight Monday to the Luxe Apartments on Hadley Circle in The Market Common after receiving reports of gunshots.

They said there were no reported injuries from the gunfire, but officers found one person with a blunt force injury. They added that the person is expected to be OK.

Police said there is no risk to the public as they investigate this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

