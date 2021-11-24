Myrtle Beach woman offers $2K reward, after trailer, $30,000 property stolen from parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach business woman is searching for her stolen trailer.

She’s offering $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the suspect.

Kim Starcher owns ‘Kim’s Extreme Clean Pressure Washing Exterior Cleaning Service.

On Nov. 13, Starcher’s company was working a job along 1341 44th Avenue North.

Like any normal day, she says she left her trailer, filled with work items, locked up, in the business lot. Starcher says the area is one of the safest neighborhoods in the Grand Strand community.

But when Starcher returned the next day on Nov. 14, the trailer was gone.

“I was dumbfounded at first, I didn’t know what to think,” said Starcher. “He knew exactly where he was coming to get the trailer.”

Surveillance video provided by the property owner shows the suspect leaving the parking lot in a white SUV, with Starcher’s trailer attached.

The incident report describes the suspect as a white man, between 195-260 pounds.

Police believe he’s around 50-65 years old.

“He’s got a crutch and black medical boot on is what it appears to everyone that has seen the video. I don’t know how he can lay down and sleep at night. Because he came in here twice. One time to cut my locks off, he left and came back one hour later and took my trailer,” Starcher said.

She says the suspect drove off with close to $30,000 worth of her equipment.

She’s in utter disbelief this person would steal her trailer because there are surveillance cameras located across the entire property.

“I would’ve never thought with as many cameras that is looking at us right now, someone would ever have the nerve to come in and do this,” she said. “I want the person found.”

Anyone with information about the man in the video or the trailer to is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department immediately at (843) 918-1382.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.