Georgetown County Fire-EMS has most successful toy drive ever for children in need

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – More children in Georgetown County will have a happy holiday season thanks to the Georgetown County Fire-EMS.

The agency announced that it had its most successful toy drive ever this month.

The department stationed an ambulance outside the Walmart in Georgetown for two days and managed to fill the vehicle to the brim with donations on both days.

Georgetown County Fire-AMS collected a total of 1,527 toys, which range from dolls and matchbox cars to bicycles.

All of the toys will be given to Toys for Tots to distribute within Georgetown County to children in need.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.