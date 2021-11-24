Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: More frost likely, rain chances return after Thanksgiving

More frost likely Thanksgiving morning(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another cold night ahead with widespread frost likely Thanksgiving morning.

Temperatures quickly fall again tonight with a chilly start to Thursday. Widespread upper 20s and lower 30s to start the day will likely lead to areas of frost. More clouds arrive through the day but that won’t stop us from turning a bit warmer. Afternoon highs Thanksgiving manage to climb into the lower 60s.

Early shopping plans for Friday morning? Grab the umbrella as another cold front will bring a quick round of showers. The best chance of rain arrives around 7 am Friday morning, quickly clearing out through mid-morning. In fact, mainly sunny skies will prevail by Friday afternoon. Temperatures turn a bit cooler behind this cold front with afternoon highs around 59° Friday.

Expect a round of showers early in the day(WMBF)

Sunny skies continue this weekend with another round of frost likely Saturday morning. We’ll hold in the middle 50s Saturday but return to 60° on Sunday. Watching the chance of more cloud cover to return late in the weekend.

