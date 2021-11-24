FIRST ALERT: Frosty morning, slowly warming up through Thanksgiving

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s the coldest morning we’ve seen since last March or April, depending on your location! Temperatures are chilly and many of you will need some extra time to defrost the car and warm it up as you head out the door. Temperatures range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s this morning.

A cold start to the day, despite abundant sunshine. (WMBF)

Temperatures will have a tough time climbing throughout the day today, despite abundant sunshine. Highs in both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee will only reach the low-mid 50s this afternoon. That jacket will be needed for the entire day.

It's clear for any travel plans today. (WMBF)

If you’re headed out to travel for Thanksgiving, today is great basically across the entire Eastern Seaboard! Sunny and cool seems to be the theme for your Wednesday.

Warmer for Thanksgiving before our next round of rain chances arrive on Friday. (WMBF)

Thanksgiving will feature another cold morning with temperatures in the upper 20s inland and the low-mid 30s on the beaches. Despite a chilly start, highs will warm into the lower 60s for the afternoon.

Another cold front arrives Friday morning, bringing in some showers for those early morning shoppers. The rain clears through the late morning but another round of cooler weather arrives. Afternoon highs through the weekend remain in the middle 50s.

