Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Explosion, fire destroys Hickory home before Thanksgiving

No humans were injured, but a dog was killed
Residents were able to escape the home, but a dog was lost in the fire.
Residents were able to escape the home, but a dog was lost in the fire.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A family is left to find a new home after an explosion and fire destroyed a house on Lake Hickory.

The Catawba County Fire Marshal told WBTV the explosion happened late Tuesday night at a lakefront home off 54th Avenue NE.

The family was planning on celebrating Thanksgiving at home. Now, they’re staying with relatives after the house was considered a total loss.

No humans were injured, but a dog died in the fire.

WBTV is working to find out the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites which is in the...
1 injured, 1 dead after early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach, police say
Myrtle Beach woman offering $2,000 reward, after trailer and $30,000 property stolen from...
Myrtle Beach woman offers $2K reward, after trailer, $30,000 in property stolen from parking lot
RVs could have a new place to stop along Highway 544 in Conway.
Over 150 RVs could ‘wheel’ their way into proposed Highway 544 RV park
Police were called just before midnight Monday to the Luxe Apartments on Hadley Circle after...
Police find one person hurt after reports of gunfire at apartment complex in The Market Common
The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site (Source: National Parks Service)
Artifact thief digs holes at South Carolina historical site

Latest News

.
MYR prepares for busy Thanksgiving travel days
Three House Republicans are proposing a sweeping bill that would change what entities,...
SC lawmakers propose sweeping bill to prevent teaching of ‘discriminatory concepts’
Online shopping during the holiday season can be rife with scammers. But there are ways you can...
‘Everyone is vulnerable:’ How to protect your information during holiday shopping, giving season
Assessment survey reveals food services a ‘pressing need’ for many Horry County families
Assessment survey reveals food services a ‘pressing need’ for many Horry County families