Eagle Scout candidate building shed at North Myrtle Beach Humane Society

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An eighth-grader is making a big difference for volunteers and animals this holiday season.

Eagle Scout Candidate Julianne Selph is building a crate storage shed for the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society. It’s an effort to make more room inside the shelter for homeless pets. Volunteers, Scout Troop members and family all came to help her out.

“You know my heart goes out to animals that are suffering, anybody that’s really suffering and when she decided she wanted to do something for the animals, I couldn’t be prouder,” said Ethan Selph, Julianne’s father.

Julianne says she has a soft spot for animals and felt that the Humane Society needed some help.

The Humane Society’s Marketing Director, Meaghan Pitman, says all crates are stored outside right now, making it unappealing and impractical.

“It rains, they get rusted, they’re on the ground so mud kicks up in them. A lot of times there’s leaves in them and as they rust, they also get stuck together too, so a lot of times we end up not being able to use some of them, so this way they’ll be protected,” said Pittman.

Julianne reached out to several organizations to get donations and raise money to complete this project. A local Lowe’s donated almost $4,000 in supplies, Krispy Kreme and Domino’s Pizza donated food, and Eric Stalvey Construction is helping build the shed.

Big E Car Rental and Transportation also provided vans to transport volunteers.

“It’s great, it’s great. It’s really great to help out for the Humane Society and any other organizations that are not in it to make money,” said Eric Stalvey, owner of Eric Stalvey Construction.

Julianne said she appreciates all of the volunteers and sponsors that have donated their time and money.

“It makes me feel like a lot of good organizations can come together to do a good thing. I know it’s a sacrifice especially around the holidays and I’m really grateful for the help that’s been offered today,” she said.

Volunteers are coming together to build the walls, floor and roof of the shed.

They’re assembling the shed at the Humane Society and will finish installing and painting it on Monday.

