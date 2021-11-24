Submit a Tip
District Attorney issues statement on Tabor Correctional investigation

Tabor Correctional
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - District attorney Jon David released a statement Wednesday on the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s internal investigation after a Tabor Correctional inmate died of a suspected overdose amid allegations of correctional officers smuggling drugs into the prison.

Three correctional officers named in two separate incident reports filed by the Tabor City Police Department have resigned in the past week. Only one faces criminal charges at this time, though the State Bureau of Investigation has opened a probe in the matter.

David released a statement on the situation Wednesday.

“The District Attorney’s Office has requested the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate allegations that multiple prison guards have brought illegal drugs into the Tabor Correctional Institution,” David said in the statement. “Moreover, we are seeking to determine if the recent death of an inmate by a suspected drug overdose is related to this activity. While this is a criminal investigation, the District Attorney’s Office is coordinating closely with leadership at the Department of Public Safety to ensure that they have sufficient information to make important personnel decisions.

“We value and appreciate the difficult jobs that prison guards perform, and we will not allow the criminal actions of a few to compromise the safety of the prison environment for all.”

You can read more on this story here.

