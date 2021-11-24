Dining With Dockery: Thanksgiving with Croissants Bistro & Bakery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s Thanksgiving week and it’s always such a fun treat to visit Croissants here in Myrtle Beach. Not only do they have a busy day preparing all kinds of meals and sweet treats for the Grand Strand, but they took some time to allow Andrew to try out their holiday dishes.

This is one of Andrew’s favorite places to visit each year! If you haven’t been here, it’s a must!

Croissants has two locations here in Myrtle Beach and no matter which location you head to, you are in for an amazing treat!

Since 1995, Croissants Bistro and Bakery has been a local favorite serving quality comfort food. From the in-house roasted coffee to the homemade soups and sandwiches, they have it all!

For all the information you need, be sure to visit their website! If you are nearby, be sure to stop in and say that Andrew sent you!

Happy Thanksgiving, friends!

