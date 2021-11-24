Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dining With Dockery: Thanksgiving with Croissants Bistro & Bakery

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s Thanksgiving week and it’s always such a fun treat to visit Croissants here in Myrtle Beach. Not only do they have a busy day preparing all kinds of meals and sweet treats for the Grand Strand, but they took some time to allow Andrew to try out their holiday dishes.

This is one of Andrew’s favorite places to visit each year! If you haven’t been here, it’s a must!

Croissants has two locations here in Myrtle Beach and no matter which location you head to, you are in for an amazing treat!

Since 1995, Croissants Bistro and Bakery has been a local favorite serving quality comfort food. From the in-house roasted coffee to the homemade soups and sandwiches, they have it all!

For all the information you need, be sure to visit their website! If you are nearby, be sure to stop in and say that Andrew sent you!

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Happy Thanksgiving, friends!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach woman offering $2,000 reward, after trailer and $30,000 property stolen from...
Myrtle Beach woman offers $2K reward, after trailer, $30,000 in property stolen from parking lot
RVs could have a new place to stop along Highway 544 in Conway.
Over 150 RVs could ‘wheel’ their way into proposed Highway 544 RV park
Officers were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites which is in the...
Two people hurt in early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach, police say
The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site (Source: National Parks Service)
Artifact thief digs holes at South Carolina historical site
Police were called just before midnight Monday to the Luxe Apartments on Hadley Circle after...
Police find one person hurt after reports of gunfire at apartment complex in The Market Common

Latest News

gst
Black Friday shopping tips and more at Coastal Grand Mall
gst
Celebrating Thanksgiving at Croissants Bistro and Bakery in Myrtle Beach
gst
Thanksgiving To-Go at Croissants Bistro & Bakery
gst
Black Friday with Coastal Grand Mall