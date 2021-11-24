Submit a Tip
Coastal TE Isaiah Likely receives Reese’s Senior Bowl invite

The event considered the most prominent college football all-star game in the United States
Isaiah Likely after catching a pass for a first down vs. UMass on Sept. 25.
Isaiah Likely after catching a pass for a first down vs. UMass on Sept. 25.(WMBF)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOBILE, AL – Coastal Carolina senior tight end Isaiah Likely has received an invitation to play in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 2:30 p.m. ET in Mobile, Ala.

Likely has lived up to his preseason hype as one of the best tight ends in the nation, as he was recently named one of eight semifinalists for the 2021 John Mackey Award. He is second on the team with 49 catches for 795 yards and has a team-high 10 touchdown catches.

His team-high 10 receiving touchdowns lead the Sun Belt and rank eighth nationally, while his 795 receiving yards are third in the Sun Belt.

He had a career night at Arkansas State (Oct. 7), hauling in a career-high eight receptions for a career-high 232 yards and a CCU single-game record four touchdowns. He set a new Sun Belt record by becoming the first-ever tight end to have four touchdowns in a single game. He also became the first-ever Chant to catch four TD passes in a game.

His four touchdown catches in the win were tied for the second most in a single game in Sun Belt history by any player, while his 232 receiving yards were the third most in SBC single-game history. His 232 yards were also the second most in a single game in CCU’s 19-year history, the most ever by a tight end.

In his four years at Coastal, Likely has hauled in 123 catches for 1,933 yards and 25 touchdowns. He is 67 yards away from reaching the 2,000-career receiving yards mark. He ranks third all-time in CCU history in touchdown catches (25), fifth in career receiving yards (1,933), and sixth in receptions (123).

Likely joins three Chants in Josh Norman (2012), Lorenzo Taliaferro (2014), and Tarron Jackson (2021) in receiving an invite from the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

