Celebrating Thanksgiving at Croissants Bistro and Bakery in Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Happy Thanksgiving, friends! Croissants Bistro and Bakery is a staple along the Grand Strand. Every year, they offer their popular Thanksgiving to-go menu to take the work out of the holiday for you.

We loved learning one of their famous, seasonal recipes, taste testing our way through their menu items on Dining with Dockery, getting to know desserts, coffee drinks, and so much more!

Come along with us! We are so thankful for each one of you.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

