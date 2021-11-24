Submit a Tip
CCU QB Grayson McCall named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

Coastal Carolina QB threw a career-high five touchdowns in the win Saturday
CCU QB Grayson McCall prior to Coastal Carolina's game vs. Texas State on November 20, 2021.
CCU QB Grayson McCall prior to Coastal Carolina's game vs. Texas State on November 20, 2021.(WMBF)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS – For the second time this season, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has been named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week, it was announced on Monday.

McCall was also named a College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) Honorable Mention National Performer of the Week on Sunday. McCall, who missed each of the two previous games due to an upper-body injury, returned in a big way in the win on Saturday over Texas State (Nov. 20). He was 22-for-28 for 319 yards and five touchdowns, tying the school record for most touchdown passes in a game in CCU history.

With his 319 passing yards, the third-year Chant has thrown for over 250 yards five times this season and 10 times in his career.

Coastal (9-2, 5-2 SBC) will wrap up its 2021 regular-season slate on the road at South Alabama (5-6, 2-5 SBC) on Friday, Nov. 26, in Mobile, Ala. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

