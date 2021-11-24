CCMF adds Gabby Barrett to 2022 lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Another award-winning artist has been added to the Carolina Country Music Fest line-up in summer 2022.

CCMF announced on Wednesday that Gabby Barrett will be performing at the popular country music event.

She was on top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for a record-breaking 27 weeks with her song “I Hope.”

Barrett has won numerous awards including ACM New Female Artist of the Year and three Billboard Music Awards for Top Country Female Artist, Top Country Song and Top Collaboration.

CCMF has also announced that Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean and Chase Rice have joined the lineup.

CCMF is scheduled to be held June 9-12.

