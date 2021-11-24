Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Black Friday shopping tips and more at Coastal Grand Mall

By Halley Murrow
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach takes the holidays seriously. From decking the halls, to special hours, Santa, and so much more!

We loved catching up with them for some Black Friday shopping tips and everything you need to know to get your Christmas shopping done this week.

Plus, you can actually meet Santa! We’ll talk about his schedule at the mall, how your pet can join the fun, and so much more! Learn more about the mall by visiting their website here.

Come along with us! Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach woman offering $2,000 reward, after trailer and $30,000 property stolen from...
Myrtle Beach woman offers $2K reward, after trailer, $30,000 in property stolen from parking lot
RVs could have a new place to stop along Highway 544 in Conway.
Over 150 RVs could ‘wheel’ their way into proposed Highway 544 RV park
Officers were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites which is in the...
Two people hurt in early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach, police say
The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site (Source: National Parks Service)
Artifact thief digs holes at South Carolina historical site
Police were called just before midnight Monday to the Luxe Apartments on Hadley Circle after...
Police find one person hurt after reports of gunfire at apartment complex in The Market Common

Latest News

gst
Celebrating Thanksgiving at Croissants Bistro and Bakery in Myrtle Beach
Croissants - Thanksgiving Edition
Dining With Dockery: Thanksgiving with Croissants Bistro & Bakery
gst
Thanksgiving To-Go at Croissants Bistro & Bakery
gst
Black Friday with Coastal Grand Mall