Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Assessment survey reveals food services a ‘pressing need’ for many Horry County families

By Jennifer Roberts
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new survey from the United Way of Horry County shows putting food on the table has become a struggle for families across the area.

The survey identified several pressing needs for families across the county.

The United Way partnered with several organizations to conduct the survey, much of it centered around food and shelter concerns.

Nearly 4,000 Horry County residents completed the Community Needs Assessment, with 74% of those households needing food assistance over the past year.

It was also determined 70% of those who took the survey are concerned about affordable housing options in the county.

Of that number, less than 50% of those Horry County residents have enough income to cover their basic needs without needing public assistance or family support services.

Blakely Roof, President for United Way of Horry County, says this survey allows the organization to map out what resources are better needed to support families.

Roof also explained that the assessment results also help the staff identify the barriers some are facing with accessing services that could help them.

In addition to the survey, the organization also went out into the communities to have small group discussions with residents to better identify the needs in their neighborhoods.

“75% of the people, whether it be in conversation or in the survey, said they didn’t know about any resources or they weren’t sure how to access them,” Roof said. “So that was a big light bulb for a lot of us in the nonprofit world. The services we offer are only as good as the people know how to access or use them.”

In addition to food and shelter, Roof says the survey and conversations revealed many residents want more support with mental health services.

“We talked to communities that typically aren’t open to talking about mental health,” she said. “That really came out in a lot of our conversations as well, about wanting to have better access to that and understanding it really made a difference in many areas of their life and they wish they had better resources for that.”

Roof says the survey results were immediately given to organizations and service providers in our area, stating it will help everyone work together and know where their resources are needed most in Horry County.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites which is in the...
1 injured, 1 dead after early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach, police say
Myrtle Beach woman offering $2,000 reward, after trailer and $30,000 property stolen from...
Myrtle Beach woman offers $2K reward, after trailer, $30,000 in property stolen from parking lot
RVs could have a new place to stop along Highway 544 in Conway.
Over 150 RVs could ‘wheel’ their way into proposed Highway 544 RV park
The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site (Source: National Parks Service)
Artifact thief digs holes at South Carolina historical site
Police were called just before midnight Monday to the Luxe Apartments on Hadley Circle after...
Police find one person hurt after reports of gunfire at apartment complex in The Market Common

Latest News

.
MYR prepares for busy Thanksgiving travel days
Online shopping during the holiday season can be rife with scammers. But there are ways you can...
‘Everyone is vulnerable:’ How to protect your information during holiday shopping, giving season
.
Police respond to 2 overnight shooting incidents in Myrtle Beach
Volunteers worked all day to build the new shed for the Humane Society. This all began as part...
Eagle Scout candidate building shed at North Myrtle Beach Humane Society