White House confirms Biden plan to run for re-election

The White House said Monday that President Joe Biden plans to run for re-election in 2024.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WCSC/CNN/AP) - The White House confirmed Monday that President Joe Biden does intend to run for re-election in 2024.

The Washington Post reported over the weekend that Biden and members of his inner circle have been telling allies he plans to run again, reportedly an attempt to address concerns about whether he could commit to another presidential campaign at his age.

Biden celebrated his 79th birthday over the weekend.

When a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Monday on Air Force One to confirm whether the president would run again in 2024, she said simply, “Yes, that’s his intention.”

But some Democrats have begun saying out loud what others are saying privately: that Joe Biden’s political standing is so weak less than a year into his presidency that he may not be able to win re-election.

Such anxiety-fueled parlor games are common among Washington’s political class. But this one has spread to the states and constituencies that will play a central role in the next presidential election.

Speculation has intensified about the shortlist of would-be successors should Biden not seek reelection. The list is led by Vice President Kamala Harris but includes other 2020 presidential candidates such as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

The White House has not indicated whether Biden would automatically endorse Harris for president if he decided not to run.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

