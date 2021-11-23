Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco Corporation construction site for a Microsoft data center in Elk Grove Village, Ill., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. The fate of Biden’s vaccine mandate for larger private employers may come down to a lottery that determines which federal circuit court will consider the matter. Conservative groups have filed challenges to the rule in right-leaning courts, while unions that argue the rule doesn’t go far enough have done so in left-leaning courts. The multiple cases are expected to be consolidated, and it will be up to a random drawing – expected on Tuesday, Nov. 16 -- to determine where that will be.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will require essential, nonresident travelers crossing U.S. land borders, such as truck drivers, government and emergency response officials, to be fully vaccinated beginning on Jan. 22, the administration planned to announce Tuesday.

A senior administration official said the requirement, which the White House previewed in October, brings the rules for essential travelers in line with those that took effect earlier this month for leisure travelers, when the U.S. reopened its borders to fully vaccinated individuals.

Essential travelers entering by ferry will also be required to be fully vaccinated by the same date, the official said. The official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement.

The rules pertain to non-U.S. nationals. American citizens and permanent residents may still enter the U.S. regardless of their vaccination status, but face additional testing hurdles because officials believe they more easily contract and spread COVID-19 and in order to encourage them to get a shot.

The Biden administration pushed the requirement for essential travelers by more than two months from when it went into effect on Nov. 8 for non-essential visitors to prevent disruptions, particularly among truck drivers who are vital to North American trade. While most cross-border traffic was shut down in the earliest days of the pandemic, essential travelers have been able to transit unimpeded.

The later deadline is beyond the point by which the Biden administration hopes to have large businesses require their employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly under an emergency regulation issued by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. That rule is now delayed by litigation, but the White House has encouraged businesses to implement their own mandates regardless of the federal requirement with the aim of boosting vaccination.

About 47 million adults in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jalen Hilton
Warrants: Former Bennettsville police officer threw suspect against wall while in custody
The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site (Source: National Parks Service)
Artifact thief digs holes at South Carolina historical site
Officials have named the motorcyclist killed after colliding with a UTV Sunday night in...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed after colliding with UTV in Pee Dee
A fire caused damage to a North Myrtle Beach resort Sunday morning, accoridng to a city...
Crews respond to fire at North Myrtle Beach resort
RVs could have a new place to stop along Highway 544 in Conway.
Over 150 RVs could ‘wheel’ their way into proposed Highway 544 RV park

Latest News

A man walks through downtown Painesville, Ohio, in Lake County, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021....
Jury holds pharmacies responsible for role in opioid crisis
Tracy Herion
Family offers reward for information in Florence man’s disappearance
FILE - Kevin Strickland answers questions during an evidentiary hearing regarding his innocence...
Missouri man exonerated in 3 killings, free after 4 decades
Jan. 6th committee subpoenas Stephen Miller, Kayleigh McEnany and others
Oath Keepers, Proud Boys subpoenaed by Jan. 6 House panel
People gather in Waukesha's Cutler Park for a candlelight vigil for those affected by the...
‘Glue me back together’: Online pleas to aid Waukesha parade victims