Two men open fire on each other along highway in Pee Dee, police say

Two men are charged in connection to a shooting along a highway in Bennettsville, according to police.(WMC Action News 5)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men are charged in connection to a shooting along a highway in Bennettsville, according to police.

Bennettsville Police Lt. Larry Turner said the incident happened Monday night along Highway 15-401.

Turner confirmed one of the suspects, identified as Jeremy Lewis, saw his former girlfriend and another man inside a vehicle on the highway.

Lewis then began firing at the vehicle, police say. The children were reportedly inside Lewis’ vehicle at the time of the incident.

According to Turner, a man in the other vehicle then started firing at Lewis’ vehicle.

Both vehicles were hit by gunfire, but no injuries reported.

Lewis is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Turner identified the second suspect as Daniel McLaughlin. He is charged with firing into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm within city limits.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

