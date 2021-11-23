Sparks from construction equipment caused fire at North Myrtle Beach resort, officials say

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Investigators have discovered what caused a fire at a North Myrtle Beach resort over the weekend.

Firefighters were called Sunday morning to the Beach Cove Resort along Ocean Boulevard to reports of a fire.

Pat Dowling, the spokesperson for the city of North Myrtle Beach, said the fire was confined to the third floor and the sprinkler system was activated.

Dowling revealed on Tuesday that renovations were taking place at the condo, and a worker was grinding metal which generated sparks and ignited some cardboard.

No one was hurt in the fire.

