Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Sparks from construction equipment caused fire at North Myrtle Beach resort, officials say

A fire caused damage to a North Myrtle Beach resort Sunday morning, accoridng to a city...
A fire caused damage to a North Myrtle Beach resort Sunday morning, accoridng to a city spokesperson. No injures were reported.(City of North Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Investigators have discovered what caused a fire at a North Myrtle Beach resort over the weekend.

Firefighters were called Sunday morning to the Beach Cove Resort along Ocean Boulevard to reports of a fire.

Pat Dowling, the spokesperson for the city of North Myrtle Beach, said the fire was confined to the third floor and the sprinkler system was activated.

Dowling revealed on Tuesday that renovations were taking place at the condo, and a worker was grinding metal which generated sparks and ignited some cardboard.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jalen Hilton
Warrants: Former Bennettsville police officer threw suspect against wall while in custody
Officials have named the motorcyclist killed after colliding with a UTV Sunday night in...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed after colliding with UTV in Pee Dee
The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site (Source: National Parks Service)
Artifact thief digs holes at South Carolina historical site
A fire caused damage to a North Myrtle Beach resort Sunday morning, accoridng to a city...
Crews respond to fire at North Myrtle Beach resort
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

SCHP Patrol car
Troopers begins Thanksgiving holiday enforcement campaign Wednesday in S.C.
The city of North Myrtle Beach is among three communities in South Carolina awarded federal...
North Myrtle Beach awarded $750K grant for law enforcement hiring, community policing
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Nearly 680,000 South Carolinians are expected to hop in their cars and drive to their...
Home for the Holidays: Safety tips for Thanksgiving travel