Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Reports: Malcolm X’s daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC home

Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.
Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment, according to media reports citing the NYPD.

Police say Shabazz’s daughter found her 56-year-old mother unconscious just before 5 p.m. Monday. The death does not appear to be suspicious.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, wrote on Twitter that she was “deeply saddened” by reports of Shabazz’s death.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jalen Hilton
Warrants: Former Bennettsville police officer threw suspect against wall while in custody
Officials have named the motorcyclist killed after colliding with a UTV Sunday night in...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed after colliding with UTV in Pee Dee
A fire caused damage to a North Myrtle Beach resort Sunday morning, accoridng to a city...
Crews respond to fire at North Myrtle Beach resort
The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site (Source: National Parks Service)
Artifact thief digs holes at South Carolina historical site
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

.
Tidelands Health launches ‘Lights of Love’ to honor loved ones, provide scholarships
rv road trip
New RV Park may be on its way to Conway
Child recovered from stolen car
Thief steals car with baby inside from Indiana gas station
Elizabeth U.S. District Judge Edward Davila , center, walks into federal court in San Jose,...
Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial