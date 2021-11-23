Over 150 RVs could ‘wheel’ their way into proposed Highway 544 RV park

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new destination could be on the way for roadtrippers headed to the Myrtle Beach area.

Plans submitted to the Horry County Planning Commission show a 161 space RV park with a front office and an amenity center located at the intersection of Highway 544 and Pace Circle, which is next to Bojangles.

A proposal submitted to the Horry County Planning Commission shows the possible layout for a new RV park (Diamond Solutions)

“I thought this would be an easy 9-5 job working in retail,” said Kaitlin Jordan, Camping World business development manager. “I didn’t really think a lot of people camp, but it’s an entire community.”

Jordan has worked at Camping World in Surfside Beach for a decade and says right now, coming out of the pandemic shutdown, is the busiest it’s ever been.

She says heading into December, they’re on pace for a record-setting year.

“It was a little scary at first. Campground shutdown, we all shutdown for a couple of months. After that, it was wide open after they let the green light go and folks were allowed to come back to the beach. We honestly haven’t seen it slow down yet.”

She thinks it may be time to give campers a new spot to take those RVs.

“I think it would be great to have another campground and allow even more folks to come into town and enjoy camping.”

The proposed Highway 544 RV park would have the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge right behind it. Jordan thinks that change of scenery from the large RV parks by the beach might attract a different group of campers.

“You have some people that just like to stay at state parks,” said Jordan. “You have some people that like the resort life. Having a different feel, that just brings in a whole new clientele if you’ve got some folks that don’t like the business of being right on the beach.”

Jordan says she loves being able to sell fun, and she’s looking forward to selling more of it to even more potential RV lovers.

A few people who live in the area say their only concern is the amount of traffic that already exists on Highway 544, a topic many hope the developer will address during a public hearing next Thursday, Dec. 2.

The hearing will be in the Horry County Government and Justice Center at 5:30 p.m.

