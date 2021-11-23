One hurt in shooting at Florence motel, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating a shooting at a motel in Florence County.

According to Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Econo Lodge on W. Lucas Street Monday night for reports of a person shot.

Deputies found a gunshot victim “lying in the lobby foyer” when they arrived on scene, Nunn said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Their current condition was not immediately known.

The shooting remains under investigation.

