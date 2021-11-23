Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

North Myrtle Beach awarded $750K grant for law enforcement hiring, community policing

The city of North Myrtle Beach is among three communities in South Carolina awarded federal...
The city of North Myrtle Beach is among three communities in South Carolina awarded federal grant money for law enforcement hiring and advancing community policing.((Source: North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach is among three communities in South Carolina awarded federal grant money for law enforcement hiring and advancing community policing.

The grant funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services COPS Hiring Program, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In total, more than $139 million was awarded to 183 law enforcement agencies across the country. Officials said the funding will allow those agencies to hire 1,066 additional full-time law enforcement professionals.

“These grants highlight the Department of Justice’s commitment to law enforcement resources here in South Carolina,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina M. Rhett DeHart. “This Office enjoys strong relationships with our local law enforcement partners, and we support their important work. These funds will mean nearly a dozen additional officers in these communities.”

Only three communities in South Carolina received funding, totaling just over $1.4 million:

  • City of North Myrtle Beach - $750,000
  • Williamsburg County - $422,804
  • Town of Yemassee - $229,782

Officials said of the 183 agencies awarded grants, about half will use the funding to focus on building legitimacy and trust between law enforcement and communities, 41 will seek to address high rates of gun violence, 21 will focus on other areas of violence, and 19 will focus CHP resources on combating hate and domestic extremism or supporting police-based responses to persons in crisis.

To learn more on the COPS Hiring Program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jalen Hilton
Warrants: Former Bennettsville police officer threw suspect against wall while in custody
Officials have named the motorcyclist killed after colliding with a UTV Sunday night in...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed after colliding with UTV in Pee Dee
The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site (Source: National Parks Service)
Artifact thief digs holes at South Carolina historical site
A fire caused damage to a North Myrtle Beach resort Sunday morning, accoridng to a city...
Crews respond to fire at North Myrtle Beach resort
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

SCHP Patrol car
Troopers begins Thanksgiving holiday enforcement campaign Wednesday in S.C.
A fire caused damage to a North Myrtle Beach resort Sunday morning, accoridng to a city...
Sparks from construction equipment caused fire at North Myrtle Beach resort, officials say
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Nearly 680,000 South Carolinians are expected to hop in their cars and drive to their...
Home for the Holidays: Safety tips for Thanksgiving travel