New RV Park may be on its way to Conway

By Zach Wilcox
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Adding a destination for road trippers, a new RV Park may be on its way to Conway.

The 17 acres proposed for the project still need to be rezoned by the county council. The plan is for more than 150 spots, and one local RV dealership thinks those are spots that wouldn’t go to waste.

“I thought this would be an easy 9 to 5 job working in retail,” said Kaitlin Jordan, who works at Camping World in Surfside Beach. “I didn’t really think a lot of people camp, but it’s an entire community.”

Jordan has worked at Camping World for a decade and says right now is the busiest it’s ever been. She thinks it may be time to give campers a new spot to take those RVs.

“We honestly haven’t seen it slow down yet,” Jordan said. “I think it would be great to have another campground and allow even more folks to come into town and enjoy camping.”

Plans submitted to the Horry County Planning Commission show a 161 space park with a front office and an amenity center.

It would be right next to the Bojangles on Highway 544, with the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge right behind it.

Jordan says the change of scenery from the large RV parks by the beach might attract a different group of campers.

“You have some people that just like to stay at state parks,” said Jordan. “You have some people that like the resort life. Having a different feel, that just brings in a whole new clientele if you’ve got some folks that don’t like the business of being right on the beach.”

Jordan says she loves being able to sell fun, and she’s looking forward to selling more of it to even more potential RVers.

The lot in question is currently zoned for single-family houses, and any RV Park would inherently bring more traffic to an already crowded 544.

We’ll see if that’s a topic that comes during the planning commission meeting on the first Thursday in December.

