McMaster issues executive order to fight supply chain issues ahead of holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order on Tuesday to combat the supply chain crisis.

The order suspends the application or enforcement of certain state and federal regulations pertaining to registration, size and hours of service for commercial vehicles and operators of commercial vehicles.

It also calls on state agencies to evaluate regulations and modify them in order to provide relief to the supply chain.

The hope is that cargo can move more smoothly and efficiently through South Carolina ports and roads.

On top of issuing the executive order, McMaster was among 15 GOP governors to join “Operation Open Roads” on Monday. It’s an effort to fight supply chain issues that have been hitting across the country.

The letter to the Biden Administration states that disruptions due to supply shortage have increased 638% during the first half of 2021.

“The delay of shipping vessels arriving to North American ports from Asia has ballooned from 14 hours in June 2020 to 13 days in September 2021. Supermarkets are receiving 40% of what they order compared to pre-pandemic fulfillments of 90%,” the letter states.

It goes on to show that the problems are caused by shortages in containers, chassis and drivers to unload and move goods.

“Once again, where the Biden Administration has failed the American people, our governors will step up to lead,” the letter says.

The governors are calling on the Biden Administration to suspend federal regulations that require those 21 and older to drive commercial vehicles, and instead lower the age to 18 years old.

They are also asking the president to suspend the federal mandate that requires vaccines for all private employees, specifically those in the trucking and transportation industry.

