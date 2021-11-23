Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Lake City police chief enlists state, federal help to address ongoing acts of violence

(The T&D)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Lake City police chief issued a statement on Wednesday to address ongoing concerns surrounding violence in the community.

Chief Jody Cooper said it all started in the final months of 2020 when several young men were killed. The chief said the acts of violence were linked to several ongoing criminal activities in Lake City.

“After several extensive conversations with the civic leaders and community groups, it was the consensus that the reactive approach taken by the Lake City Police Department during these violent months created an apprehensive mind-set by the citizens to trust law enforcement in Lake City,” Cooper said in a lengthy Facebook post.

A STATEMENT FROM POLICE CHIEF JOSEPH "JODY" COOPER: During the months of October, November, and December of 2020, there...

Posted by Lake City Police Department on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

He said that there has been a noticeable change in the quality of life and overall safety of people living in Lake City and surrounding Pee Dee communities.

Cooper added that while the department continues to investigate and follow leads in the cases, the department has asked for assistance from several local, state and federal agencies to help provide guidance and direction on the best way to address the ongoing violence.

Cooper also thanked residents in Lake City for their courage and support as his police officers continue with their investigations in the crimes.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jalen Hilton
Warrants: Former Bennettsville police officer threw suspect against wall while in custody
The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site (Source: National Parks Service)
Artifact thief digs holes at South Carolina historical site
Officials have named the motorcyclist killed after colliding with a UTV Sunday night in...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed after colliding with UTV in Pee Dee
A fire caused damage to a North Myrtle Beach resort Sunday morning, accoridng to a city...
Crews respond to fire at North Myrtle Beach resort
RVs could have a new place to stop along Highway 544 in Conway.
Over 150 RVs could ‘wheel’ their way into proposed Highway 544 RV park

Latest News

Two men are charged in connection to a shooting along a highway in Bennettsville, according to...
Two men open fire on each other along highway in Pee Dee, police say
SCHP Patrol car
Troopers begins Thanksgiving holiday enforcement campaign Wednesday in S.C.
The city of North Myrtle Beach is among three communities in South Carolina awarded federal...
North Myrtle Beach awarded $750K grant for law enforcement hiring, community policing
Deputies are investigating a shooting at a motel in Florence County.
One hurt in shooting at Florence motel, deputies say