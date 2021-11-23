Lake City police chief enlists state, federal help to address ongoing acts of violence

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Lake City police chief issued a statement on Wednesday to address ongoing concerns surrounding violence in the community.

Chief Jody Cooper said it all started in the final months of 2020 when several young men were killed. The chief said the acts of violence were linked to several ongoing criminal activities in Lake City.

“After several extensive conversations with the civic leaders and community groups, it was the consensus that the reactive approach taken by the Lake City Police Department during these violent months created an apprehensive mind-set by the citizens to trust law enforcement in Lake City,” Cooper said in a lengthy Facebook post.

He said that there has been a noticeable change in the quality of life and overall safety of people living in Lake City and surrounding Pee Dee communities.

Cooper added that while the department continues to investigate and follow leads in the cases, the department has asked for assistance from several local, state and federal agencies to help provide guidance and direction on the best way to address the ongoing violence.

Cooper also thanked residents in Lake City for their courage and support as his police officers continue with their investigations in the crimes.

