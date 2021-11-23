Home for the Holidays: Safety tips for Thanksgiving travel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 680,000 South Carolinians are expected to hop in their cars and drive to their Thanksgiving destination this year, up 9% from last year, according to AAA.

With more people on the roadways, officials are encouraging the public to plan ahead and hit the road when there is less traffic. The best time to get on the road, according to AAA, is before 11 a.m.

Travelers should also make sure their vehicles are ready for the trip ahead. Across the nation, AAA expects to respond to over 400,000 calls for help over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The most common calls are for dead batteries, flat tires, and lockouts. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that if this happens to you, there are several safety rules to keep in mind.

“If you are on the interstate and you’re driving and for some reason have a flat tire or run out of gas and you’re able to get to the edge of the road or your able to get to the next exit safety, we prefer that you get off that exit because when you stop on the interstate, so many things can happen you put yourself in danger,” said SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee.

In total, AAA predicts 53.4 million people will drive or fly to their holiday destinations this week.

The best thing you can do is be prepared, be patient, and give yourself plenty of time!

