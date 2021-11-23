HCPD searching for missing 79yo belived in danger

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is searching for a 79-year-old man with dementia and Parkinson’s.

HCPD says Barry David “Dave” Basham is considered in danger due to his medical condition. He was last seen at 11 a.m. Monday near Murrells Inlet.

According to HCPD, Basham was last seen in jeans, a blue sweatshirt with “Shenandoah Valley” on it, and gray slip-on shoes. He is approximately 5′8″ and 159 lbs.

He may be driving a tan 2012 Toyota RAV 4 with SC plate THR-330, HCPD says.

Anyone with info about Basham’s location is asked to call #HCPD at 843-248-1520 or contact local authorities

