HCFR responds to 2-car Conway wreck with entrapment, 3 sent to hospital

Horry County Fire Rescue says three people have been taken to a hospital after a two-car wreck with entrapment on Hwy. 544 in Conway.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue says three people have been taken to a hospital after a two-car wreck with entrapment on Hwy. 544 in Conway.

According to HCFR, the accident is in the area of 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road and has lanes of traffic blocked.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays, and for the safety of on-scene responders.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to this call at 2:52 p.m.

City of Conway Fire Department is assisting.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

