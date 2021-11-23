Grocers limit Thanksgiving staples; blame supply chain

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some grocery stores are limiting the number of Thanksgiving staples customers can buy, as holiday demand meets supply-chain issues.

Last week, Publix began limiting customers to two each of key Thanksgiving items including canned cranberry sauce, pie filling, jarred gravy, cream cheese and bacon due to ongoing supply chain issues.

Winn Dixie is limiting turkeys to one per customer.

In Myrtle Beach and Murrell’s Inlet though, Lowe’s Foods does not have limits on any products currently, a Lowes Foods representative confirmed to WMBF.

The supply-chain issues are also at least partly to blame for the rising cost of holiday meals.

An informal survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation finds dinner for a family of 10 will cost an average of $53.31. That is $6.41 more than last year.

WMBF reached out to Food Lion and Bourlineau’s but hasn’t heard back yet.

