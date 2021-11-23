Getting ready for the holidays at Pink and Red Boutique in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you’re looking for the perfect holiday outfit or a great gift for the ladies in your life, check out Pink and Red in Myrtle Beach.

Locally owned and operated you’ll find some of your favorite brands like Lilly Pulitzer, Emily McCarthy, Julie Vos, and more.

Come along with us for the perfect gift ideas, what’s trending, and find a beautiful outfit for your holiday gathering.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.