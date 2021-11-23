Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Windy and cold Tuesday, Freeze Warning issued for tonight

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:02 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures this morning are providing for a winter feel here in both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee! Grab the extra layers or heavier jacket as you head out the door this morning. Morning temperatures are in the mid-upper 30s along the Grand Strand and the lower 30s inland. The worst part? The wind is making it feel like the middle to upper 20s in most spots this morning.

Highs will reach the upper 40s today with breezy winds making it feel colder.
Highs will reach the upper 40s today with breezy winds making it feel colder.

Wind gusts will range from 20-25 mph throughout the day, making those temperatures struggle to reach the upper 40s this afternoon. It’s going to make today feel cold and brutal, like a winter day here in the Grand Strand.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for tonight with freezing temperatures happening for the first...
A Freeze Warning has been issued for tonight with freezing temperatures happening for the first time in areas highlighted.

New this morning, a FREEZE WARNING has been issued for tonight and into Wednesday morning as the coldest temperatures of the season so far will arrive into our area, including the beaches!

The coldest morning of the week arrives tonight and into tomorrow.
The coldest morning of the week arrives tonight and into tomorrow.

Inland areas will wake up to the middle to upper 20s Wednesday morning with freezing temperatures even here at Myrtle Beach and along the Grand Strand. The growing season will likely come to an end after Wednesday morning but be sure to bring your plants inside later today in preparation for tonight.

We're turning seasonable by Thanksgiving.
We're turning seasonable by Thanksgiving.

Temperatures will still struggle on Wednesday. Highs will reach the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. As we head into the overnight hours, temperatures will fall into the low-mid 30s again Wednesday night and into Thanksgiving morning. It’s going to be a chilly start to Thanksgiving but thankfully we turn more seasonable for Thursday afternoon.

Our next system will be a weak cold front moving through the area early Friday morning. This will deliver cloudy skies for Black Friday and the chance of a few stray showers. Temperatures will still reach the upper 50s on Friday!

