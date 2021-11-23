Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Coldest night so far this season, Freeze warnings in place

Widespread below-freezing temperatures
(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Freezing temperatures return tonight as the cold weather continues this week.

Expect temperatures to quickly drop after sunset this evening. By Wednesday morning, most of the area will be sitting in the upper 20s. This will make it the coldest so far this season, and the first freeze for many spots.

Below-freezing temperatures are expected area-wide
(WMBF)

Despite full sunshine Wednesday afternoon, we’ll have a tough time climbing. Afternoon highs will top out around 53°. Travel plans ahead of Thanksgiving? Most of the Eastern Seaboard is looking sunny and cool through Wednesday.

We begin to trend warmer Thanksgiving but still start off in the lower 30s. Despite the chilly morning, we’ll take the afternoon highs to right around 60°.

We turn a bit warmer for Thanksgiving
(WMBF)

Another cold front arrives Friday morning, bringing in some showers for those early morning shoppers. The rain clears through the late morning but another round of cooler weather arrives. AFternoon highs through the weekend remain in the middle 50s.

