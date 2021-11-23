Submit a Tip
Family offers reward for information in Florence man’s disappearance

Tracy Herion
Tracy Herion((Source: Florence Police Department))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A family is once again offering up a reward for information that will lead them to their loved one.

Tracy Heroin was reported missing by family. He was last heard from in January 2020 and last seen in the 600 block of South Coit Street.

Investigators, family members and members of the CUE Center for Missing Person have searched several areas in the Pee Dee, looking for evidence and information that could lead them to Heroin.

The family is now offering a $5,000 for information that leads to his location, but it’s only being offered through Dec. 24, 2021.

Anyone with information Herion’s disappearance is asked to call Cpl. Travis Scott at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

