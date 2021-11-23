Community Champion: Al Stein with Fostering Hope

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Our Community Champion this week is a man who has been volunteering for one Conway nonprofit for nearly 20 years.

Al Stein has been helping Fostering Hope since it started almost 18 years ago.

Fostering Hope’s missing is to help provide basic necessities for children who are in foster care or crisis situations.

Stein and his wife are retired educators who spent their whole lives doing stuff for children.

He said when the couple met the founder of Fostering Hope, Tabby Shelton, and learned about the nonprofit they said that this was the cause they wanted to support.

“What brings us back just about every day, we either get a smile on a face or a ‘thank you’ from a child or a foster parent, grandparent, uncle, whoever is the protector of the children and we really feel like we’re able to deliver these goods to these children and help them in many ways,” Stein said.

