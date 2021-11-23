CMC receives over $1 million to expand telehealth program, help low-income families

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway Medical Center is getting federal help to expand its telehealth services and reach more families.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) awarded $1,018,448.75 to CMC through its Connected Care Pilot Program.

The money will help expand the hospital’s telehealth program and provide patient-based video visits, imaging diagnostics and remote treatment services.

“As we have seen over the past year and a half during the pandemic, access to convenient healthcare services through telehealth has become especially important,” said CMC President and CEO Bret Barr. “Conway Medical Center has always been on the forefront of medical advancements and treatment options. Expanding telehealth services is one more way to help our patients live happier healthier lives.” The services will be used by low-income patients suffering from chronic or long-term conditions, the hospital said in a press release.

The pilot project will serve about 2,000 patients in the Conway area, with 18% of them being low-income.

The hospital stated that it was selected because of its plan to expand telehealth access to patients who live in rural and underserved communities.

CMC has started the process of identifying the right systems to purchases and plans are in place for installation. The project will continue through 2023.

