Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Clarendon Co. man charged with death of 3-month-old

Clarendon Co. man charged with death of 3-month-old
Clarendon Co. man charged with death of 3-month-old(Clarendon County Detention Center)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - A Clarendon County man has been charged with homicide by child abuse, according to deputies.

Ny’Jshore Jareek Green, 20, was arrested and charged in the death of a 3-month-old.

On November 16, deputies responded to a home in Manning where they found a 3-month-old unresponsive and cold to the touch, according to warrants.

Deputies say Green was watching the infant.

The infant was rushed to the hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed a large skull fracture due to blunt force trauma on the side of the infant’s head, according to deputies.

Green was booked at the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

SLED helped investigate the case.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site (Source: National Parks Service)
Artifact thief digs holes at South Carolina historical site
Jalen Hilton
Warrants: Former Bennettsville police officer threw suspect against wall while in custody
Officials have named the motorcyclist killed after colliding with a UTV Sunday night in...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed after colliding with UTV in Pee Dee
RVs could have a new place to stop along Highway 544 in Conway.
Over 150 RVs could ‘wheel’ their way into proposed Highway 544 RV park
A fire caused damage to a North Myrtle Beach resort Sunday morning, accoridng to a city...
Crews respond to fire at North Myrtle Beach resort

Latest News

Myrtle Beach woman offering $2,000 reward, after trailer and $30,000 property stolen from...
Myrtle Beach woman offers $2K reward, after trailer, $30,000 property stolen from parking lot
AAA is forecasting this year’s Thanksgiving travel period will be nearly as busy as it was...
Thanksgiving traffic on SC roads expected to be near pre-pandemic levels
Supply chain problems impacting Thanksgiving dinner
Grocers limit Thanksgiving staples; blame supply chain
Al Stein has been helping Fostering Hope since it started almost 18 years ago.
Community Champion: Al Stein with Fostering Hope
downtown Darlington
City of Darlington receives $825,000 to improve downtown infrastructure