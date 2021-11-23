City of Darlington receives $825,000 to improve downtown infrastructure

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee city is making a near million dollar investment into its downtown area.

The City of Darlington is receiving a community development block grant worth $750,000 to improve downtown infrastructure.

A detailed plan was required to receive the grant.

Projects will include a public gathering space, repaving downtown parking lots, adding sidewalks, improve landscaping, and installing new lights and security cameras.

Mayor Curtis Boyd and the city council have been focused on improving the downtown area.

Boyd is hopeful the projects will make downtown more attractive to investors in the future.

“You’ll see a lot more construction going on downtown and once we receive the funds and over the next two years downtown will be much more eye-catching and a place we can call home,” Boyd said.

The block grant can only be used for infrastructure projects.

However, Darlington County is giving the city another $75,000 to improve the façade of buildings surrounding the future courthouse.

Boyd said without the support of the county none of their future plans would be possible.

“Again we’re pleased the county has worked well with us, and we work well with them to make a big impact for the citizens of Darlington,” Boyd said.

Owner of Merle Norman Cosmetics and Salon Rita Buck said she’s waited patiently to see downtown revitalization.

Buck knows a thing or two about cosmetics, and she can’t wait to see downtown Darlington’s makeover.

“When you drive around the square and see the history we have here. I’m looking forward to them upscaling that and giving it a fresh look,” Buck said.

