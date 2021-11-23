Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student

Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student(Keen Family)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the body found near the Vulcan Materials quarry as that of missing UofSC student Michael Keen.

According to the coroner, Keen’s body was found less than a mile from where he was reported missing.

A cause of death has not been released.

The Columbia Police Department reported yesterday that an unidentified body was found during the search for a missing UofSC student in a quarry near Rosewood Drive not far from the Olympia-Granby area at the Vulcan Materials rock quarry.

Officers said they did a canvas on Sunday but did a deeper canvas on Monday afternoon, that’s when officials found the body.

The family of Michael Keen was on-scene with CPD and CPD’s victim services on Monday.

Keen’s father last heard from him Sunday after walking home from J’s Corner Restaurant and Bar.

Police say they are working with SLED, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Michael’s family, the USC family, and all affected by this tragedy,” said Coroner Naida Rutherford. “Michael was expected to graduate from the University in the next 3 weeks.”

Last year, the body of a missing UofSC student, Sam Laundon was found in the quarry.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Jalen Hilton
Warrants: Former Bennettsville police officer threw suspect against wall while in custody
Officials have named the motorcyclist killed after colliding with a UTV Sunday night in...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed after colliding with UTV in Pee Dee
The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site (Source: National Parks Service)
Artifact thief digs holes at South Carolina historical site
A fire caused damage to a North Myrtle Beach resort Sunday morning, accoridng to a city...
Crews respond to fire at North Myrtle Beach resort
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

SCHP Patrol car
Troopers begins Thanksgiving holiday enforcement campaign Wednesday in S.C.
The city of North Myrtle Beach is among three communities in South Carolina awarded federal...
North Myrtle Beach awarded $750K grant for law enforcement hiring, community policing
A fire caused damage to a North Myrtle Beach resort Sunday morning, accoridng to a city...
Sparks from construction equipment caused fire at North Myrtle Beach resort, officials say
Nearly 680,000 South Carolinians are expected to hop in their cars and drive to their...
Home for the Holidays: Safety tips for Thanksgiving travel