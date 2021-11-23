14th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner at Low Country Community Church

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) -Low Country Community Church (LC3) announces it will host its “Project N.O.A.H. (No One Alone on the Holiday) Thanksgiving Dinner” for the 14th year. People can come enjoy the fellowship and the food served by caring, loving people - No One has to be Alone on America’s biggest family Holiday! This ministry was created to provide a warm place for ‘community family’ to come together and celebrate our nation’s Thanksgiving tradition.

“Extreme attention is focused on creating a safe environment during these extraordinary times. This year, we will be following the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines by serving our meal indoors and outdoors under a large tent in our parking lot to accommodate social distancing and all staff will be wearing masks. Exceptional service and delicious food will be served by compassionate, caring people to show God’s love and light in these challenging times,” said Pastor Steve Fairchild. “Everyone is invited to join us to experience the food, fellowship and love of Jesus Christ!” We seek to reach “hungry” and/or “lonely” – individuals who have nowhere to go locally or simply don’t want to cook the big traditional dinner for a couple of people.

Everyone is invited to come join us and enjoy dinner with the caring people of Low Country Community Church for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Dinner will be served on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25, 2021, from noon to 3 p.m. in the church parking lot at 4430 Murrells Inlet Road in Murrells Inlet. For additional information about Project NOAH, call the church office at 843-651-3111 or send an email to Info@LC3Church.com

