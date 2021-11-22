COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A UofSC student was reported missing by the Columbia Police Department on Monday.

Michael Benjamin Keen, 22, was reported missing by his father on Sunday.

UofSC student missing, Columbia police investigating (Keen Family)

Keen’s father says Keen told him he was leaving J’s Corner Restaurant and Bar to walk home.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

