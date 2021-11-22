Submit a Tip
UofSC student missing, Columbia police investigating

Keen was last seen leaving J's Corner Restaurant over the weekend.
Keen was last seen leaving J's Corner Restaurant over the weekend.
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A UofSC student was reported missing by the Columbia Police Department on Monday.

Michael Benjamin Keen, 22, was reported missing by his father on Sunday.

UofSC student missing, Columbia police investigating

Keen’s father says Keen told him he was leaving J’s Corner Restaurant and Bar to walk home.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

